Refugees get behind the wheel for first time

Called Drive for Life, the program is aimed at ensuring hundreds of refugees and disadvantaged youth can increase their confidence enough to change their lives.
Published 24 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:33am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
The Salvation Army is helping young people improve their job prospects through a driver-training and mentoring program. Image: Connor and Jonathan Abdulai (SBS)
