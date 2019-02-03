Regional areas need more skilled migrants: SA premier

A welder at Simon Kennedy's business Source: SBS
Published 4 February 2019 at 10:44am, updated 4 February 2019 at 10:48am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
South Australia’s Premier has made a plea to the Prime Minister, calling for Australia’s migration policy to allow for more skilled migrants across regional Australia.
Published 4 February 2019 at 10:44am, updated 4 February 2019 at 10:48am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share