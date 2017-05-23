Regional Australia welcomes rail investment

Rail is the big winner with the much-anticipated "inland rail project" receiving an unexpected 8-billion dollar windfall.
Published 23 May 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:25pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Regional Australia has largely given the Budget a sizeable tick with infrastructure projects dominating funding announcements. Image: Fiona Simson, President of the National Farmers Federation (AAP)
Published 23 May 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:25pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share