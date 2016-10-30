Regional Cultural Exchange Between Australia and the Philippines

SBS Filipino

Sean James Cassidy

Sean James Cassidy Source: Supplied

Published 30 October 2016 at 11:56am, updated 2 November 2016 at 1:11pm
By Jake Atienza
Available in other languages

Sean James Cassidy is an artist and the co-founder of the Ub Ubbo Exchange, an international arts group that encourages cultural exchange between regional Australia and the Philippines. Image: Sean James Cassidy (Supplied)

Sean studied classical 16th century painting school in Sydney which eventually led to an invitation to participate in a program at the University of the Philippines in 2007. Through this program, he was invited to study universal language and to exhibit collaborative work at the Vargas Museum in Manila.

 

The song "Echoes" is a collaboration between artists from Sagada and Baguio in the Philippines and Parkes in Australia. This specific collaboration exemplifies the exchange between musicians who recorded and contributed traditional chants and original lyrics.

 

 

