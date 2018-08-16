Regional refugee resettlement successes hailed

It is a regional-resettlement success story for humanitarian visa-holders in Australia and is being held up as an example for Australia and the world.
Source: SBS
Published 16 August 2018 at 11:32am, updated 17 August 2018 at 2:41pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of Australia’s largest communities of Yazidi now lives in the south-east Queensland town of Toowoomba, a city known for welcoming refugees. Image: Dr Paul Barac - concerned over government's language on refugees (SBS)
Published 16 August 2018 at 11:32am, updated 17 August 2018 at 2:41pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share