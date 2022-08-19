Regional town of Horsham keen to attract more migrants long term

Highlights
- More migrants in regional areas like Horsham are needed to help address labour shortages.
- The latest Census shows almost 150 Filipinos are living in Horsham, rising a third from the previous count.
- There's a high demand of fabricator skills in Horsham, Victoria.
Roger Ponseca left the Philippines five years ago, starting a new life in western Victoria with his wife and three kids.
In the regional Victorian town of Horsham, there is a growing Filipino population.
Local organisations in Horsham are working hard to ensure the new arrivals stay in the regional centre for years to come.
