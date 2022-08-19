SBS Filipino

Regional town of Horsham keen to attract more migrants long term

Ponseca family (SBS).JPG

Ponseca family from the Philippines now happily living in Horsham, Victoria. Credit: SBS

Published 19 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
As the federal government looks to increase the migration cap, many regional areas are desperate to attract migrants to address labour shortages. In the regional Victorian town of Horsham, there is a growing Filipino population.

Highlights
  • More migrants in regional areas like Horsham are needed to help address labour shortages.
  • The latest Census shows almost 150 Filipinos are living in Horsham, rising a third from the previous count.
  • There's a high demand of fabricator skills in Horsham, Victoria.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino MIGRANTS FILIPINO RNF final image

In the regional Victorian town of Horsham, there is a growing Filipino population.

06:17
Roger Ponseca left the Philippines five years ago, starting a new life in western Victoria with his wife and three kids.

Local organisations in Horsham are working hard to ensure the new arrivals stay in the regional centre for years to come.

