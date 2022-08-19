Regional town of Horsham keen to attract more migrants long term

Highlights More migrants in regional areas like Horsham are needed to help address labour shortages.

The latest Census shows almost 150 Filipinos are living in Horsham, rising a third from the previous count.

There's a high demand of fabricator skills in Horsham, Victoria.

In the regional Victorian town of Horsham, there is a growing Filipino population. Roger Ponseca left the Philippines five years ago, starting a new life in western Victoria with his wife and three kids.





Local organisations in Horsham are working hard to ensure the new arrivals stay in the regional centre for years to come.



