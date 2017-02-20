SBS Filipino

Regional town reels after rejection of plans to resettle Syrian refugees

Published 21 February 2017 at 8:21am, updated 21 February 2017 at 8:23am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Some residents in a regional New South Wales town have been left frustrated after an application to welcome Syrian refugees to the area was rejected by the federal government. Image: Dr Ricardo Al Khouri. (SBS)

Local leaders in Armidale say the government has missed an opportunity for the development of regional communities.

 

 

 





