Regional town reels after rejection of plans to resettle Syrian refugees

Local leaders in Armidale say the government has missed an opportunity for the development of regional communities.
Published 21 February 2017 at 8:21am, updated 21 February 2017 at 8:23am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Some residents in a regional New South Wales town have been left frustrated after an application to welcome Syrian refugees to the area was rejected by the federal government. Image: Dr Ricardo Al Khouri. (SBS)
