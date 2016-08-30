SBS Filipino

Rehabilitation centres planned in Cebu

Published 30 August 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Nick Melgar, Annalyn Violata
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: road signs in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Cebu City may be part of Miss Universe 2017; Towns with hospitals may also operate treatment and rehabilitation centres; bicycle parking spaces planned in every Cebu City building; Park for senior citizens planned under the Mandaue-Mactan bridge; butane suppliers may be apprehended by firemen; Rio Olympic silver medalist Heidilyn Diaz will visit Cebu City

