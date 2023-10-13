Tacloban based REinvent Dance Crew to compete in Melbourne

Key Points
- Their style is focused on hip-hop and street dance.
- The gruop has around 40 members but only 21 dancers are travelling to compete in Melbourne.
- The gruop set out fund raising activties and sponsorship from Tacloban locals to fund their visa andtravel expenses to Melbourne.
SBS Filipino spoke to Solomon Franco, REinvent Dance Crew's Coach regarding preparations for the on 21-22 October 2023.
