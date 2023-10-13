Tacloban based REinvent Dance Crew to compete in Melbourne

REinvent LEYTE.jpg

Tacloban-based REinvent Dance Crew is set to compete at the Revolution International Dance Championship in Melbourne this coming 21-22 October 2023. Credit: Solomon Franco

REinvent Dance Crew is set to compete at this year's Revolution International Dance Championship in Melbourne.

Key Points
  • Their style is focused on hip-hop and street dance.
  • The gruop has around 40 members but only 21 dancers are travelling to compete in Melbourne.
  • The gruop set out fund raising activties and sponsorship from Tacloban locals to fund their visa andtravel expenses to Melbourne.
SBS Filipino spoke to Solomon Franco, REinvent Dance Crew's Coach regarding preparations for the
Revolution International Dance Championship
on 21-22 October 2023.


