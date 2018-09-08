Reinvigorating the Sydney Fiesta

For the first time, gate entrance will be open for free; and the event, which is held every first Monday of October or Labour Day, will also be without the coronation of the Miss Philippine Australia as its culminating activity, but instead Miss Transgender Global will be inaugurated on the evening... and food stalls will be international rather than the traditional Filipino food.





The new President Marivic Ayap- Flores talks to Ronald Manila about the reinvigorated fiesta.





PASC New Officers oath taking (Supplied) Source: Supplied











(Editor's note: Sydney Fiesta Kultura 2018 will be at Fairfield Showground, Prairiewood, NSW on 01 October, culminating with the coronation of Miss Transgender Global in the evening. SBS Filipino will have a booth during the day. Gate opens at 10:00 am. Miss Philippines Australia & Charity Queen Australia pageant will be held in the Tivoli Showroom at Rooty Hill RSL on 30 September. SBS Filipino will have a booth during the day. Gate opens at 10:00 am)









