Reinvigorating the Sydney Fiesta

Philipppine Australian Sports and Culture

PASC New Officers oath taking Source: Supplied

Published 8 September 2018 at 12:30pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 4:31pm
By Ronald Manila
With a new community leader at the helm, the annual Sydney Fiesta Kultura tries to be reinvigorated with some "new" in what has now become a traditional Filipino event.

For the first time, gate entrance will be open for free; and the event, which is held every first Monday of October or Labour Day, will also be without the coronation of the Miss Philippine Australia as its culminating activity, but instead Miss Transgender Global will be inaugurated on the evening... and food stalls will be international rather than the traditional Filipino food.

The new President Marivic Ayap- Flores talks to Ronald Manila about the reinvigorated fiesta.

Philipppine Australian Sports and Culture
PASC New Officers oath taking (Supplied) Source: Supplied


 

(Editor's note: Sydney Fiesta Kultura 2018  will be at Fairfield Showground, Prairiewood, NSW on 01 October,  culminating with the coronation of  Miss Transgender Global in the evening. SBS Filipino will have a booth during the day. Gate opens at 10:00 am. Miss Philippines Australia & Charity Queen Australia pageant will  be held in the Tivoli Showroom at Rooty Hill RSL on 30 September.  SBS Filipino will have a booth during the day. Gate opens at 10:00 am)

 

