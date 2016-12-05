SBS Filipino

Religious groups call on Australia to prevent modern slavery

site_197_Filipino_596641.JPG

Published 5 December 2016 at 11:36am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eighteen national faith leaders are calling on the federal government to legislate to discourage slavery-like conditions in Australia and in its trading partners. Image: British PM Theresa May (centre) and Malcolm Turnbull at a summit on modern slavery in New York (AAP)

Writing as the Australian Freedom Network, they're asking the government and business leaders to support a Modern Slavery Act.

 

 

 

(International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is Dec 2 )

 





