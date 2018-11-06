SBS Filipino

Remembrance Day marks a century since World War I armistice

Concert in France marks the start of remembrance ceremonies

Cathedral of Strasbourg France, 04 November 2018. 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice. Source: AP

Published 7 November 2018 at 10:34am, updated 7 November 2018 at 11:39am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
It has been almost a century to the day since the guns fell silent on the European battlefields of World War One.

People around the globe will pause on Remembrance Day on Sunday ((nov 11)) to remember the war that killed about 16 million people, including 62,000 Australians.

