Reminder to international students: Read the fine print

'Do your research. Not all courses can be a pathway to permanent residency' says Johanna Bertumen Nonato , migration agent Source: Getty Images/SolStock

Published 25 February 2021 at 3:07pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez
Many international students are forced to remain in courses and schools they are unhappy with because of conditions set in their contracts.

Highlights
  • Many plan to use their study as a pathway to permanent residency
  • Not all courses can be a pathway to residency
  • The Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 is designed to protect the rights of international students
Many international students spend their life savings or are forced into debt to study in Australia

"Before you sign, read the contract. Make sure you have copies of everything, your letter of offer and contracts," says Johanna Bertumen Nonato, migration agent.

