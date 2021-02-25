Reminder to international students: Read the fine print

Highlights Many plan to use their study as a pathway to permanent residency

Not all courses can be a pathway to residency

The Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 is designed to protect the rights of international students

Many international students spend their life savings or are forced into debt to study in Australia





"Before you sign, read the contract. Make sure you have copies of everything, your letter of offer and contracts," says Johanna Bertumen Nonato, migration agent.





