Renaming university buildings over connections to racism

Published 15 April 2017 at 9:41am
By Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
After years of campaigning, buildings at two of Melbourne's biggest universities are being renamed because of their historical connections to racism. Image: Stephen Hagan fighting for a name change back in 2002 (AAP)

The two buildings at Monash University and the University of Melbourne were named after alumni who supported sterilising Aboriginal people and forcibly removing their children.

