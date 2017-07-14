Labor is ready to back new rules on how much carbon cars can emit, and is calling on the government to get a move-on.
Renewable energy subsidies mean 'people will die': climate change committee chair
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:46am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government says it is still considering introducing new emissions standards for cars, but insists the plan would not be a 'carbon tax'. Image: Solar panels at Royalla Solar Farm near Canberra (AAP)
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:46am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share