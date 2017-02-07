Renewed calls for same sex marriage vote

Fairfax Media is reporting the backbenchers are working to bring the issue to a head in the next fortnight as a Senate inquiry into same sex-marriage draft laws prepares to hand down its report on February 13.
Published 7 February 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 2:06pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the lead up to the return of parliament today, a group of Liberals is reportedly leading a push for the government to ditch its plebiscite policy in favour of a free vote in parliament on same sex marriage.
