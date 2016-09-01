Renewed debate on Euthanasia in WA

WA Government paying $500k a month for unused parking at Perth Children's Hospital; Perth GP, Greens MP renew euthanasia debate calling for bill to legalise; Changes to 417 visa classification of Perth Hills to benefit growers and visiting workers; City of Gosnells imposes $250 fine for not keeping bin clean; Record flu cases at Perth hospital emergency departments; Elizabeth Quay to host weekly hawkers markets; Multilingual signage and mobile CCTV to be used in Perths crime hot spots

























