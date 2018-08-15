Renewed push to make Australia's iconic beaches accessible to all

there's a growing push around the country to improve beach access ahead of this summer Source: Accessible Beaches (supplied)
Published 15 August 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 3:30pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While Australia is famous for its beaches, they can't all be fully enjoyed by everyone. For people who use mobility aids such as wheelchairs, a swim or play at the beach is sometimes impossible.
Published 15 August 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 3:30pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share