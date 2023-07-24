'Renters are hurting': What are Victoria's planned housing policy changes?

Key Points
- Landlords could be limited to one rent rise every two years under a Victorian Government plan to ease rental stress.
- While the proposal has won support from tenants groups, it's been labelled "disastrous" and "nonsensical" by the real estate institute.
- As part of its strategy, the Andrews Government is also considering a five-dollar levy on short-term rental stays like Air BnBs, with the revenue raised to be funnelled into affordable homes.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Hirap na ang mga nangungupahan’: Ano ang mga planong solusyon sa rental policy sa Victoria?
SBS Filipino
24/07/202305:18