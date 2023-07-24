'Renters are hurting': What are Victoria's planned housing policy changes?

HOUSING RENTAL STOCK

A ‘For Rent’ and a ‘For Sale’ sign are seen in Canberra, Monday, February 27, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

To make housing more affordable, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews plans to lead the country with an industry shake-up.

Key Points
  • Landlords could be limited to one rent rise every two years under a Victorian Government plan to ease rental stress.
  • While the proposal has won support from tenants groups, it's been labelled "disastrous" and "nonsensical" by the real estate institute.
  • As part of its strategy, the Andrews Government is also considering a five-dollar levy on short-term rental stays like Air BnBs, with the revenue raised to be funnelled into affordable homes.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
VIC RENT FILIPINO image

‘Hirap na ang mga nangungupahan’: Ano ang mga planong solusyon sa rental policy sa Victoria?

SBS Filipino

24/07/202305:18
Share

Latest podcast episodes

HOUSE PH.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 24 July

December Avenue Skip Tan Ascend Studios.jpg

Their ‘hugot’ songs are relatable: Why the Filipino band December Avenue popular among young generation

Trending Ngayon: FIFA Women's World Cup, Matildas & Filipinas, Bea Alonzo-Dominic Roque Engagement

Filipinas PWNFteam.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 23 July