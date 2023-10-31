Renters still facing competition for limited housing stock

Apartment block in Melbourne suburb - SBS 2022.jpg

Renters around the country are being warned of more pain as limited supply pushes up prices.

KEY POINTS
  • Renters are facing persistent demand and dwindling supply as the numbers of listings available continue to tighten.
  • According to Prop Track the real estate company's analysis of listings on its website Realestate.com has found that the national median rent continues to rise.
  • The search for a place to live has also led to some becoming victims of exploitation especially international students reporting being targeted by property scammers.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
rental stock rnf image

SBS Filipino

31/10/202305:15
