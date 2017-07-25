Report all corrupt officials to me via text, declares President Duterte

Published 25 July 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 25 July 2017 at 2:46pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
One of the main subjects in the Second State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte, is his invitation to the people, to report all corrupt officials to him via text.

 Image: President Rodrigo Duterte (AAP)

