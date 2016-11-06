SBS Filipino

Report recommends free hepatitis B vaccinations for Indigenous

Image: Call for free Hepatitis B vaccinations for Indigenous adults

Image: Call for free Hepatitis B vaccinations for Indigenous adults

Published 6 November 2016 at 1:46pm
By Sacha Payne
Available in other languages

A new Australian report for the World Health Organisation calls for a national hepatitis B immunisation program for Indigenous Australian adults. Image: Call for free Hepatitis B vaccinations for Indigenous adults (AAP)

Specialists say the group is significantly over-represented in hepatitis B cases.

