Research shows long COVID sufferers show impaired brain function

Highlights
- A new research was carried out at the long COVID clinic at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney to look at the effect of having long COVID.
- It found that around 20 per cent of patients suffer memory loss and brain fog, with no improvement 12-months on.
- The Australian study has also identified a marker of brain impairment that could help accelerate treatments.
Mga taong matagal nagkasakit ng COVID nakakaranas ng mahinang memorya, ayon sa pananaliksik
SBS Filipino
22/06/202205:22
