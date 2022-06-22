SBS Filipino

Research shows long COVID sufferers show impaired brain function

Long COVID

File photo dated 19/01/22 of a woman wearing a face mask crossing Waterloo Bridge, London. Source: AP

Published 22 June 2022 at 12:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Phillippa Carisbrooke, Tina Quinn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
New research into the impact of long COVID on the brain shows sufferers experience memory loss and difficulty concentrating similar to people with traumatic brain injuries and stroke.

Highlights
  • A new research was carried out at the long COVID clinic at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney to look at the effect of having long COVID.
  • It found that around 20 per cent of patients suffer memory loss and brain fog, with no improvement 12-months on.
  • The Australian study has also identified a marker of brain impairment that could help accelerate treatments.
Mga taong matagal nagkasakit ng COVID nakakaranas ng mahinang memorya, ayon sa pananaliksik

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

