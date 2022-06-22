Research shows long COVID sufferers show impaired brain function

Highlights A new research was carried out at the long COVID clinic at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney to look at the effect of having long COVID.

It found that around 20 per cent of patients suffer memory loss and brain fog, with no improvement 12-months on.

The Australian study has also identified a marker of brain impairment that could help accelerate treatments.

