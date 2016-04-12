SBS Filipino

Research Suggests Racism Costs Australia $45B a Year

A new report claims racial discrimination is costing Australia almost 45 billion dollars a year, which would make it a bigger health cost than smoking. Image: Mental health a major cost of racism (AAP)

The research by the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation in Melbourne found racial discrimination costs 3.6 per cent of Australia's Gross Domestic Product each year.

 

 





