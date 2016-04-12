Research Suggests Racism Costs Australia $45B a Year

The research by the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation in Melbourne found racial discrimination costs 3.6 per cent of Australia's Gross Domestic Product each year.
A new report claims racial discrimination is costing Australia almost 45 billion dollars a year, which would make it a bigger health cost than smoking. Image: Mental health a major cost of racism (AAP)
