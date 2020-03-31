SBS Filipino

Researchers are hunting for a vaccine against COVID-19

The southern hemisphere's first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine have started in Melbourne Source: Getty Images

Published 31 March 2020 at 11:44am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A global medical race is underway to develop a coronavirus vaccine. There are currently more than 700,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, over 30,000 deaths and over 150,000 recoveries.

