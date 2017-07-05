Health Care advocates hope the information will help raise awareness of risk and improve management of specific cancers
Researchers create "Cancer Atlas"
Chemotherapy drug bag used in delivering drug treatment to a cancer patient Source: AAP
Published 5 July 2017 at 2:26pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers at Torrens University have created a map of Australian cancer diagnoses and outcomes, linking factors like socio-economic status and remoteness. Image caption: Chemotherapy drug bag used in delivering drug treatment to a cancer patient (AAP)
Published 5 July 2017 at 2:26pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share