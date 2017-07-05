Researchers create "Cancer Atlas"

Chemotherapy drug bag used in delivering drug treatment to a cancer patient

Chemotherapy drug bag used in delivering drug treatment to a cancer patient Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2017 at 2:26pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers at Torrens University have created a map of Australian cancer diagnoses and outcomes, linking factors like socio-economic status and remoteness. Image caption: Chemotherapy drug bag used in delivering drug treatment to a cancer patient (AAP)

Published 5 July 2017 at 2:26pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Health Care advocates hope the information will help raise awareness of risk and improve management of specific cancers

Share