Researchers seek volunteers to help crack the code for bipolar disorder

Researchers are seeking volunteers to help understand the genetics of bipolar disorder Source: AAP

Published 21 November 2018 at 12:14pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 12:18pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australian researchers are asking for volunteers to help them understand the genetics of bipolar disorder.

They want 5,000 Australians who've been treated for the condition to be part of the world's largest genetic investigation into the disorder.

