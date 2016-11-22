Respect people's lives: Archbishop Jose Palma

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminds flock "to respect people's lives"; Cebu city and province will sign an agreement to solve issues on property ownership; Police look for ATM scammers; DepEd warns teachers not to collect money this Christmas; noisy motorcycle will be apprehended in Talisay; and early preparation for Sinulog underway
Published 22 November 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:32am
By Nick Melgar, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas; Summary o f latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Archbishop Jose Palma (Pagadiandiocese.org)
Published 22 November 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:32am
By Nick Melgar, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share