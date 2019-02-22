SBS Filipino

Rethink, Reduce and Reuse: A better approach to reducing plastic waste

consider zero waste products

Rethink, Reduce and Reuse

Published 22 February 2019 at 4:54pm, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Next time you shop for your bathroom needs, look for alternative products that are equally as good but not harmful to our environment.

Australians are urged to Rethink, Reduce and Reuse each time they purchase consumer goods, specifically those  products with plastic packaging. 
Ethique
's Brianne West says recycling should be our last option, as the latest research reveals that only 11% of all plastic is being recycled. 

