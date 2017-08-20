SBS Filipino

Retired US judge delivers verdict on Australia's 'postal plebiscite'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_735388.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2017 at 11:56am
By Brett Mason
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Fourteen years after delivering an historic judgement in the United States in favour of same-sex marriage, retired judge Margaret Marshall has delivered her verdict on Australia's postal plebiscite. Image: Retired US judge Margaret Marshall (SBS Mason)

Published 20 August 2017 at 11:56am
By Brett Mason
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She's spoken of her hope that Australians won't have to wait too much longer for marriage equality.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul