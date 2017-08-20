Retired US judge delivers verdict on Australia's 'postal plebiscite'

She's spoken of her hope that Australians won't have to wait too much longer for marriage equality.
Published 20 August 2017 at 11:56am
By Brett Mason
Source: SBS
Fourteen years after delivering an historic judgement in the United States in favour of same-sex marriage, retired judge Margaret Marshall has delivered her verdict on Australia's postal plebiscite. Image: Retired US judge Margaret Marshall (SBS Mason)
