Return of cruise ships to Australia not a heal-all for ailing tourism sector

From April 17th cruise ships will be returning to Australian waters after a two year ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2022 at 3:59pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Cruise liners will soon be sailing to Australian shores, with the federal government lifting a ban on international tourism vessels from April

Highlights
  • In the Northern Territory, the cruise industry was bringing in around $60-million in annual expenditure before the pandemic.
  • The Australian Federation of Travel Agents expects the cruise-line sector to be running back at full capacity by 2024.
  • Eco-tourism experts point out that cruises leave behind their own significant carbon footprint.
The Federal Government announced the lifting of a two-year-long ban imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

