Return of cruise ships to Australia not a heal-all for ailing tourism sector

Highlights
- In the Northern Territory, the cruise industry was bringing in around $60-million in annual expenditure before the pandemic.
- The Australian Federation of Travel Agents expects the cruise-line sector to be running back at full capacity by 2024.
- Eco-tourism experts point out that cruises leave behind their own significant carbon footprint.
The Federal Government announced the lifting of a two-year-long ban imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
