Returning to your workplace? Some important points to consider

Many Australian employers have adjusted the workplace to be a COVIDSafe environment. Source: Getty Images/Prasit photo

Published 26 February 2021 at 5:30pm, updated 26 February 2021 at 5:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Many are returning to their workplace with a bit of anxiety

highlights
  • Research reveals two out of five Australians are concerned about COVID-safety in their workplace
  • Before returning to work ask your employer about COVID-safe measures in your workplace
  • Many continue to feel anxiety, it is important that you speak to someone
Many remain concerned about the dangers of coronavirus 

"A little bit of anxiety is good. it helps us remain alert' Jemma Doley , Psychologist on feeling anxiety in returning to workplace

