Returning to your workplace? Some important points to consider

highlights
- Research reveals two out of five Australians are concerned about COVID-safety in their workplace
- Before returning to work ask your employer about COVID-safe measures in your workplace
- Many continue to feel anxiety, it is important that you speak to someone
Many remain concerned about the dangers of coronavirus
"A little bit of anxiety is good. it helps us remain alert' Jemma Doley , Psychologist on feeling anxiety in returning to workplace
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Advertisement
Follow us on for more stories