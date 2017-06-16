Revolt. She said. Revolt again
Published 16 June 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 3:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The struggle continues. Filipino-Australian Elizabeth Esguerra shares her experience as a young theater actress and what she has learned from Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again is written by UK playwright Alice Birch which tells the story and fury of modern women in the 21st Century Image: Filipino-Australian Elizabeth Esguera trained at the Victorian College of the Arts (SBS Filipino) http://malthousetheatre.com.au/whats-on/revolt-she-said-revolt-again
