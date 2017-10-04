Rey Manaloto tells us why he will vote 'No'

A sign saying 'NO' to the marriage equality postal survey, hangs outside Greek Orthodox Parish of St. Stylianos in Gymea in Sydney, Tuesday, Septr 26, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Published 4 October 2017 at 4:28pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 2:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Community newspaper columnist Rey Manaloto tells us why he thinks the law on same change marriage should remain uncharged
Published 4 October 2017 at 4:28pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 2:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share