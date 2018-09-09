SBS Filipino

Riddles and songs that make your culture strong

Jinky Marsh

Jinky Marsh (standing, right) with son Cameron (front left, standing), and brother-sister tandem Brendan and Sabrina Co-Elliot Source: SBS Filipino

Published 9 September 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 9 September 2018 at 2:59pm
By Annalyn Violata
What's in a riddle, what's in a song? It can be your own culture you want to become strong.

It is the very purpose of singer-artist-voice talent and oral health professional Jinky Marsh that she decided to compile several bilingual cultural riddles and songs to inspire Filipino children to learn more about their culture.

In collaboration with some other Filipino artists and gathering a group of Filipino-Australian children to do the riddles, they had produced the "Inspiring the Filipino child" - a compilation of Filipino cultural songs, riddles, legends and sayings - which aims to inspire children to learn about their parents' culture and embrace them in a fun way.

Jinky Marsh, who is also a community radio broadcaster, together with her son Cameron Marsh and brother-sister tandem Brendan and Sabrina Co-Elliot share some of these cultural songs and riddles.

Watch video below for a couple of riddles:



Also read:



