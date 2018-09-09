Riddles and songs that make your culture strong

It is the very purpose of singer-artist-voice talent and oral health professional Jinky Marsh that she decided to compile several bilingual cultural riddles and songs to inspire Filipino children to learn more about their culture.





In collaboration with some other Filipino artists and gathering a group of Filipino-Australian children to do the riddles, they had produced the "Inspiring the Filipino child" - a compilation of Filipino cultural songs, riddles, legends and sayings - which aims to inspire children to learn about their parents' culture and embrace them in a fun way.





Jinky Marsh, who is also a community radio broadcaster, together with her son Cameron Marsh and brother-sister tandem Brendan and Sabrina Co-Elliot share some of these cultural songs and riddles.





Watch video below for a couple of riddles:











