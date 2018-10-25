SBS Filipino

Ride-share drivers abused and underpaid, reveals new survey

SBS Filipino

Ride-share driver Raul

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Amelia Dunn, Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A survey of Australian ride-share workers has revealed experiences of abuse, racism, false reports and minimum pay. Ten per cent say they have been physically assaulted while working, while six per cent have reported sexual abuse.

Published 25 October 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Amelia Dunn, Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom