Ride-share drivers abused and underpaid, reveals new survey

Source: SBS
Published 25 October 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Amelia Dunn, Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A survey of Australian ride-share workers has revealed experiences of abuse, racism, false reports and minimum pay. Ten per cent say they have been physically assaulted while working, while six per cent have reported sexual abuse.
Published 25 October 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Amelia Dunn, Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share