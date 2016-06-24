Right to marry and equal rights for the LGBT Q

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'I just want society to recognize my family like any other ordinary family, not having to explain why my son has two dads every time we meet new people' - Adrian Tuazon-McCheyne Filipino-Australian Adrian Tuazon-McCheyne is the Australian Equality Party's candidate for the Senate. Image: The Tuazon-McCheyne family with Jason (left), Ruben (middle) and Adrian (right) (Meredith OShea)
Published 24 June 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share