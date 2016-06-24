SBS Filipino

Right to marry and equal rights for the LGBT Q

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_513925.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'I just want society to recognize my family like any other ordinary family, not having to explain why my son has two dads every time we meet new people' - Adrian Tuazon-McCheyne Filipino-Australian Adrian Tuazon-McCheyne is the Australian Equality Party's candidate for the Senate. Image: The Tuazon-McCheyne family with Jason (left), Ruben (middle) and Adrian (right) (Meredith OShea)

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January