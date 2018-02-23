SBS Filipino

Rights groups note a global rise in hate speech

file photo

Protesters in Perth after a 2015 visit by Dutch politician Geert Wilders Source: AAP

Published 23 February 2018
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Amnesty International has published its latest State of the World's Human Rights report. The key finding is that hate-filled narratives by governments around the world are giving licence to bigotry and discrimination against already-marginalised groups.

