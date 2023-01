In the new movie, Marc plays the role of Terry, a campsite employee who helps Ella, played by Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren to find her husband, played by two-time Golden Globe-winner Donald Sutherland as the runaway couple go on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call The Leisure Seeker.





Marc also shares his journey from studying film making to acting and what challenges Asian actors face in their quest to get into the world of films.