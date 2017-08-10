Rising Homelessness in Australia

site_197_Filipino_730168.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 21 August 2017 at 9:21am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Image: Tent housing for homeless people in Martin Place (Getty Images)

Published 10 August 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 21 August 2017 at 9:21am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Share