Sharmane, a graduate of Masters of Architecture at Deakin University, shares to SBS Filipino that her Re-entry Action Plan (REAP) in order to get the scholar was 'Lihok Kabataan.' This aims to establish a 'safe space' for children to play.





As she finished her studies, she is currently mapping out the plan to turn this concept into reality in the Philippines.





In this interview, Sharmane shares her experience; the triumphs and failures she faced as an international student scholar in Australia.