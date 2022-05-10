Robredo leads partial count in Melbourne and Sydney whilst Marcos Jr leads in Canberra precincts

Listen to the audio





Official results from voters at the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne show that Leni Robredo gathered 1,062 votes followed by Bongbong Marcos with 685 votes.





Unofficial results from Philippine Consulate General in Sydney show 2,542 votes for Robredo and 2,090 votes for Marcos Jr.





Highlights





The Consulate in Sydney experienced network problems last night, which delayed the transmission of their election returns.

Out of 6,396 registered Overseas Absentee Voters (OAV) in the Philippine Embassy in Canberra, only 2,496 (39%) voted for a president while 2,488 (38.89%) voted for a vice president.

Canvassing of ballots at the Philippine Embassy will resume at 8:00 PM, Tuesday, 10 May

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra is responsible for processing the election ballots from the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia and Vanuatu.





The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Melbourne is responsible for two precincts, covering ballots coming from South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. There is a total of 2,625 registered OAV voters in PCG Melbourne.





Official canvassing of ballots in Canberra will resume when the SD cards from Sydney arrive at the Philippine Embassy today. The PCG in Sydney has 12,295 voters.



