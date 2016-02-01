SBS Filipino

Rollercoaster Gives Positive Vibe: Queensland Study

Published 1 February 2016 at 1:01pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news update in the region by Erwin Cabucos Image: A rollercoaster at Queensland Dreamworld (AAP Dave Hunt)

Brisbane City Council considers changing the name of a street that reminds its past dark history, especially boundary streets; a 46-year old swept off by flood water in Bundaberg; research of rollercoaster ride shows positive knowledge; menopausal symptoms and what men can do as a husband and work colleague.

