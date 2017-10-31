Roots of Health, empowering girls, women of Palawan

Marcus Swanepoel, Strategy, Finance and Operations Director of Roots of Health, shares the organisation's programs and services as well as partnering with the Macquarie University for students' involvement through volunteering in Palawan through its PACE (Professional and Community Engagement) program.
Education and health services provided to girls and women Source: Roots of Health
Published 31 October 2017 at 2:55pm, updated 31 October 2017 at 2:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Roots of Health focuses on empowering women and girls in Palawan to secure their right to health and freedom from violence, and to support and protect the health and well-being of their families. Image: Education and health services provided for girls and women in Palawan (Roots of Health)
Published 31 October 2017 at 2:55pm, updated 31 October 2017 at 2:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share