Roots without trees

The conversations of writer Jake Atienza with Ub Ubbo Exchange members reflect on the changes affecting their communities. It is about "[…] thinking about your roots, where you come from and your ability to maintain or try and keep your past, your culture alive" says Wiradjuri artist and community worker Scott Turnbull.
The communities of Central NSW and Mountain Province in the Philippines have long been going through change. Understanding their ever-changing environment contextualises the experiences of the artists that come from these places. Image: Sagada, Mountain Province in the Philippines - the catalyst for cultural exchanges between the Philippines and Australia (Henry Garriock / Ub Ubbo Exchange)
