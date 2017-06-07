SBS Filipino

Roots without trees

Published 7 June 2017 at 11:31am
By Jake Atienza
The communities of Central NSW and Mountain Province in the Philippines have long been going through change. Understanding their ever-changing environment contextualises the experiences of the artists that come from these places. Image: Sagada, Mountain Province in the Philippines - the catalyst for cultural exchanges between the Philippines and Australia (Henry Garriock / Ub Ubbo Exchange)

The conversations of writer Jake Atienza with Ub Ubbo Exchange members reflect on the changes affecting their communities. It is about "[…] thinking about your roots, where you come from and your ability to maintain or try and keep your past, your culture alive" says Wiradjuri artist and community worker Scott Turnbull.

 

 

