Rotational Brownout in Mindanao could Worsen

Peace and order situation in Butig, Lanao del Sur returns to normal after a week of fighting between military and members of an alleged local terror group; Police foiled a bombing attempt in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat believed to have targeted incumbent mayor and Liberal Party gubernatorial candidate Diosdado Pallasigue; Rescuers resumed the search and rescue operations for three miners remained missing following a landslide inside a mine tunnel in Mt. Diwata in Mongkayo, Compostela Valley; The three to four-hour rotational brownouts affecting parts of Mindanao could worsen in the coming weeks triggered by the prevailing El Niño Phenomenon; and the Department of Education called on young Mindanawons to draw inspiration from a student-inventor from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) who was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.



















