Roxxmixx duo ready for their first concert in Melbourne

Stiffany and Raul of Roxxmixx Duo Source: SBS
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Roxxmixx duo, a Filipino band based in Melbourne is launching their first concert on the 5th of May 2018. Excited to perform for the Filipino community, the duo will be playing their original compositions on the said concert. In today's episode of the program, the duo gave us a sample performance of what to expect.
