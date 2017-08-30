Royal Adelaide Show is on again!

SBS Filipino

Published 31 August 2017 at 9:36am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Royal Adelaide Show is on once again! The show will be open for 10 days from the 1st of September and will be at the Goodwood Road, Adelaide. Image: Royal Adelaide Show grounds (Flickr)

As always, the show will feature many rides, food and and entertainment, as part of the news report by Norma Henessy.

