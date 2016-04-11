Royal Commission Examines Sports Clubs' Responses to Reports of Child Sex Abuse

Among the allegations raised at a hearing in Sydney last Monday was that of a woman who says as a child she was raped by her soccer coach.
Published 11 April 2016 at 12:11pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has turned its attention to sports groups and associations. Image: Counsel Assisting Gail furness at the Royal Commission hearing on sports groups and institutions (AAP)
Published 11 April 2016 at 12:11pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share