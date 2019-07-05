SBS Filipino

Royal Commission into Mental Health in Victoria gets underway

Leading psychiatrist Professor Patrick McGorry

Psychiatrist Prof. Patrick McGorry will give evidence at the royal commission into mental health. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 5 July 2019 at 11:49am, updated 5 July 2019 at 11:53am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Royal Commission into Mental Health has officially opened in Victoria last Tuesday. But the Mental Health Foundation Australia says the Commission finishing date is disappointing because the state already knows the system is broken and it needs urgent repair.

